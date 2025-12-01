Atelier Jeux de Société SARLABOUS Sarlabous
Atelier Jeux de Société SARLABOUS Sarlabous mercredi 17 décembre 2025.
Atelier Jeux de Société
SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-12-17 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17
2025-12-17
Jeux de société et goûter partagé
Information et inscription auprès d’Harmonie au 06 22 07 50 12
SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 05 14
English :
Board games and shared snack
Information and registration with Harmonie on 06 22 07 50 12
German :
Gesellschaftsspiele und gemeinsamer Imbiss
Informationen und Anmeldung bei Harmonie unter 06 22 07 50 12
Italiano :
Giochi da tavolo e merenda
Informazioni e iscrizioni presso Harmonie allo 06 22 07 50 12
Espanol :
Juegos de mesa y merienda
Información e inscripción con Harmonie en el 06 22 07 50 12
