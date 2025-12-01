Atelier Jeux de Société SARLABOUS Sarlabous

Atelier Jeux de Société

SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-12-17 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-17

2025-12-17

Jeux de société et goûter partagé

Information et inscription auprès d’Harmonie au 06 22 07 50 12

English :

Board games and shared snack

Information and registration with Harmonie on 06 22 07 50 12

German :

Gesellschaftsspiele und gemeinsamer Imbiss

Informationen und Anmeldung bei Harmonie unter 06 22 07 50 12

Italiano :

Giochi da tavolo e merenda

Informazioni e iscrizioni presso Harmonie allo 06 22 07 50 12

Espanol :

Juegos de mesa y merienda

Información e inscripción con Harmonie en el 06 22 07 50 12

