Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Atelier jeux de société Médiathèque Sottevast

Atelier jeux de société Médiathèque Sottevast mercredi 10 décembre 2025.

Atelier jeux de société

Médiathèque 13 rue Saint Hermeland Sottevast Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-10 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-10

Date(s) :
2025-12-10

A partir de 3 ans 1h gratuit.   .

Médiathèque 13 rue Saint Hermeland Sottevast 50260 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 01 07 61  biblio.sottevast@wanadoo.fr

English : Atelier jeux de société

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Atelier jeux de société Sottevast a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par OT Cotentin Le Val de Saire