Atelier Kokedama Châteauroux vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

131 Rue Grande Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Début : 2025-10-03 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-03

2025-10-03

Initiez-vous à l’art végétal japonais et repartez avec votre création.

Atelier encadré par Colette Arts et Matières avec matériel fourni. Boisson offerte pour les participants de l’atelier. 15 .

131 Rue Grande Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 07 24 86

English :

Initiate yourself to Japanese plant art and leave with your own creation.

German :

Lassen Sie sich in die japanische Pflanzenkunst einführen und nehmen Sie Ihre eigene Kreation mit nach Hause.

Italiano :

Imparate a conoscere l’arte vegetale giapponese e portate a casa la vostra creazione.

Espanol :

Aprenda sobre el arte vegetal japonés y llévese a casa su propia creación.

