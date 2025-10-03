Atelier Kokedama Châteauroux
Atelier Kokedama Châteauroux vendredi 3 octobre 2025.
Atelier Kokedama
131 Rue Grande Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
15
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-03 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-03
Date(s) :
2025-10-03
Initiez-vous à l’art végétal japonais et repartez avec votre création.
Atelier encadré par Colette Arts et Matières avec matériel fourni. Boisson offerte pour les participants de l’atelier. 15 .
131 Rue Grande Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 07 24 86
English :
Initiate yourself to Japanese plant art and leave with your own creation.
German :
Lassen Sie sich in die japanische Pflanzenkunst einführen und nehmen Sie Ihre eigene Kreation mit nach Hause.
Italiano :
Imparate a conoscere l’arte vegetale giapponese e portate a casa la vostra creazione.
Espanol :
Aprenda sobre el arte vegetal japonés y llévese a casa su propia creación.
L’événement Atelier Kokedama Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme