ATELIER LA FRESQUE DE L’ÉNERGIE Targasonne
ATELIER LA FRESQUE DE L’ÉNERGIE Targasonne mercredi 25 février 2026.
ATELIER LA FRESQUE DE L’ÉNERGIE
Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-25 14:00:00
fin : 2026-02-25 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-25
Parcours de 3 animations participatives contribuant à l’acculturation et à la sensibilisation du public à la transition énergétique (fil rouge de l’année)
• vacances d’hiver (25 février) fresque de l’énergie, conçue pour aborder les fondamentaux …
.
Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 46 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A series of 3 participatory events to help educate and raise public awareness of the energy transition (the main theme of the year):
? winter vacations (February 25): energy fresco, designed to introduce the fundamentals of …
L’événement ATELIER LA FRESQUE DE L’ÉNERGIE Targasonne a été mis à jour le 2026-01-24 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE