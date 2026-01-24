ATELIER LA FRESQUE DE L’ÉNERGIE

Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-02-25 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25 17:00:00

2026-02-25

Parcours de 3 animations participatives contribuant à l’acculturation et à la sensibilisation du public à la transition énergétique (fil rouge de l’année)

• vacances d’hiver (25 février) fresque de l’énergie, conçue pour aborder les fondamentaux …

Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 46 00

A series of 3 participatory events to help educate and raise public awareness of the energy transition (the main theme of the year):

? winter vacations (February 25): energy fresco, designed to introduce the fundamentals of …

