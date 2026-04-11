ATELIER LACTO-FERMENTATION La Pompe Florac Trois Rivières

Florac Trois Rivières

ATELIER LACTO-FERMENTATION

La Pompe 11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-16

fin : 2026-04-16

Date(s) :

2026-04-16

Atelier lacto-fermentation à la Pompe.

Découverte des fermentations (légumes, boissons…).

Jeudi 16 avril de 14h à 17h Atelier lacto-fermentation à la Pompe.

Découverte des fermentations (légumes, boissons…).

Prix libre (6€ minimum pour fournitures).

Infos/réservation 06 73 24 17 97. .

La Pompe 11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Lacto-fermentation workshop at La Pompe.

Discovery of fermentations (vegetables, beverages, etc.).

L’événement ATELIER LACTO-FERMENTATION Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-04-06 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes