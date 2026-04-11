ATELIER LACTO-FERMENTATION La Pompe Florac Trois Rivières
ATELIER LACTO-FERMENTATION La Pompe Florac Trois Rivières jeudi 16 avril 2026.
Florac Trois Rivières
ATELIER LACTO-FERMENTATION
La Pompe 11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-16
fin : 2026-04-16
Date(s) :
2026-04-16
Atelier lacto-fermentation à la Pompe.
Découverte des fermentations (légumes, boissons…).
Jeudi 16 avril de 14h à 17h Atelier lacto-fermentation à la Pompe.
Découverte des fermentations (légumes, boissons…).
Prix libre (6€ minimum pour fournitures).
Infos/réservation 06 73 24 17 97. .
La Pompe 11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Lacto-fermentation workshop at La Pompe.
Discovery of fermentations (vegetables, beverages, etc.).
L’événement ATELIER LACTO-FERMENTATION Florac Trois Rivières a été mis à jour le 2026-04-06 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes
À voir aussi à Florac Trois Rivières (Lozère)
- LE PETIT CHAPERON ROUGE Florac Trois Rivières 11 avril 2026
- À VOUS DE DANSER Florac Trois Rivières 11 avril 2026
- ATELIER DANSE AVEC LA CIE SYLVAIN HUC Florac Trois Rivières 11 avril 2026
- ATELIER MAO La Pompe Florac Trois Rivières 16 avril 2026
- BONHOMMES La Pompe Florac Trois Rivières 16 avril 2026