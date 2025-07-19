Atelier land art Parc de la mairie Pierrefitte-Nestalas

Parc de la mairie PIERREFITTE-NESTALAS Pierrefitte-Nestalas Hautes-Pyrénées

Gratuit

Début : 2025-07-19 15:00:00

fin : 2025-07-19 16:00:00

Atelier Land art avec l’atelier Image’In (ou atelier création de bougies à la bibliothèque si mauvais temps). À l’occasion de la manifestation Partir en livre 2025 la bibliothèque vous propose de vous essayer au land art en compagnie de Catherine Albrech de l’Atelier Image.In. Le land art c’est l’art de décorer la nature avec les matériaux les plus simples mais aussi les plus écologiques qui soient, ce que la nature nous offre. Branches, mousse, herbe, cailloux, glands, feuilles, tout ce que l’on peut trouver dans nos parcs, dans nos rues, dans nos jardins et dans nos forêts peut être utilisé. N’hésitez pas, venez créer aussi lors de cet atelier qui vous fera regarder notre parc d’une autre façon.

Land art workshop with the Image’In workshop (or candle-making workshop at the library if the weather is bad). On the occasion of the Partir en livre 2025 event, the library invites you to try your hand at land art with Catherine Albrech from Atelier Image’In. Land art is the art of decorating nature with the simplest and most environmentally-friendly materials, whatever nature has to offer. Branches, moss, grass, pebbles, acorns, leaves whatever can be found in our parks, streets, gardens and forests can be used. Don’t hesitate, come and create your own creations at this workshop, which will give you a new look at our park.

Land-Art-Workshop mit dem Atelier Image’In (oder Workshop zur Herstellung von Kerzen in der Bibliothek bei schlechtem Wetter). Anlässlich der Veranstaltung Partir en livre 2025 bietet Ihnen die Bibliothek die Möglichkeit, sich mit Catherine Albrech vom Atelier Image.In in Land Art zu versuchen. Land Art ist die Kunst, die Natur mit den einfachsten, aber auch umweltfreundlichsten Materialien zu dekorieren, die die Natur uns bietet. Äste, Moos, Gras, Kieselsteine, Eicheln, Blätter alles, was man in unseren Parks, auf unseren Straßen, in unseren Gärten und in unseren Wäldern finden kann, kann verwendet werden. Zögern Sie nicht, werden Sie in diesem Workshop auch kreativ und betrachten Sie unseren Park aus einer anderen Perspektive.

Laboratorio di land art con il laboratorio Image’In (o laboratorio di candele in biblioteca se il tempo è brutto). Nell’ambito dell’evento Partir en livre 2025, la biblioteca vi offre la possibilità di cimentarvi nella land art con Catherine Albrech del laboratorio Image’In. La land art è l’arte di decorare la natura con i materiali più semplici ed ecologici disponibili, qualsiasi cosa la natura offra. Rami, muschio, erba, sassolini, ghiande, foglie: tutto ciò che si può trovare nei nostri parchi, strade, giardini e boschi può essere utilizzato. Non esitate, venite a creare la vostra arte in questo laboratorio che vi farà scoprire un nuovo modo di vedere il nostro parco.

Taller de land art con el taller Image’In (o taller de fabricación de velas en la biblioteca si hace mal tiempo). En el marco del evento Partir en livre 2025, la biblioteca le ofrece la posibilidad de probar el land art con Catherine Albrech, del taller Image’In. El land art es el arte de decorar la naturaleza con los materiales más sencillos y respetuosos con el medio ambiente. Ramas, musgo, hierba, guijarros, bellotas, hojas… todo lo que puedas encontrar en nuestros parques, calles, jardines y bosques puede servir. No lo dudes, ven y crea tu propio arte en este taller, que te dará una nueva forma de ver nuestro parque.

