Atelier linogravure et cartes de voeux Châteauroux samedi 13 décembre 2025.

131 Rue Grande Châteauroux Indre

Le Albert Coffee Shop vous propose un atelier Linogravure Carte de Vœux (avec Kelly Auroy @brouillon_noir) !
Initiez-vous à la linogravure et créez vos propres cartes de vœux artisanales et originales. 35  .

131 Rue Grande Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 07 24 86  contact@albertcoffeeshop.fr

