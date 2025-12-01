Atelier linogravure et cartes de voeux Châteauroux
Atelier linogravure et cartes de voeux
Le Albert Coffee Shop vous propose un atelier Linogravure Carte de Vœux (avec Kelly Auroy @brouillon_noir) !
Initiez-vous à la linogravure et créez vos propres cartes de vœux artisanales et originales. 35 .
131 Rue Grande Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 07 24 86 contact@albertcoffeeshop.fr
