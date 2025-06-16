Atelier Linogravures – Saint-Amand-Montrond, 16 juin 2025 14:00, Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Cher

Atelier Linogravures Cours Manuel Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-06-16 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-17 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-16

2025-06-23

Stage animé par Mathias Le Bihan. Limité à 12 personnes sur réservation. A partir de 14 ans

Soif d’apprendre une nouvelle technique artistique ? Alors ce stage est fait pour vous ! .

Cours Manuel

Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 96 64 63 ecole.art@ville-saint-amand-montrond.fr

English :

Workshop led by Mathias Le Bihan. Limited to 12 people on reservation. Ages 14 and up

German :

Praktikum unter der Leitung von Mathias Le Bihan. Begrenzt auf 12 Personen nach vorheriger Reservierung. Ab 14 Jahren

Italiano :

Condotto da Mathias Le Bihan. Limitato a 12 persone su prenotazione. A partire dai 14 anni

Espanol :

Dirigido por Mathias Le Bihan. Limitado a 12 personas con reserva previa. A partir de 14 años

L’événement Atelier Linogravures Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE