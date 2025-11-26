Atelier Macramé Châteauroux

Atelier Macramé

21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux Indre

Début : Mercredi 2025-11-26

fin : 2025-11-26

2025-11-26

Si vous voulez apprendre comment transformer de simples cordes en pièces uniques et élégantes, cet atelier d’initiation vous permettra de réaliser des créations décoratives.

Atelier à partir de 15 ans. Sur inscription. .

English :

If you want to learn how to transform simple ropes into unique and elegant pieces, this introductory workshop will enable you to make decorative creations.

German :

Wenn Sie lernen möchten, wie Sie einfache Seile in elegante Einzelstücke verwandeln können, bietet Ihnen dieser Einführungsworkshop die Möglichkeit, dekorative Kreationen anzufertigen.

Italiano :

Se volete imparare a trasformare semplici corde in pezzi unici ed eleganti, questo workshop introduttivo vi permetterà di realizzare creazioni decorative.

Espanol :

Si quiere aprender a transformar simples cuerdas en piezas únicas y elegantes, este taller de iniciación le permitirá realizar creaciones decorativas.

