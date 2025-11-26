Atelier Macramé Châteauroux
Atelier Macramé Châteauroux mercredi 26 novembre 2025.
Atelier Macramé
21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux Indre
Si vous voulez apprendre comment transformer de simples cordes en pièces uniques et élégantes, cet atelier d’initiation vous permettra de réaliser des créations décoratives.
Atelier à partir de 15 ans. Sur inscription. .
21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 34 74
English :
If you want to learn how to transform simple ropes into unique and elegant pieces, this introductory workshop will enable you to make decorative creations.
German :
Wenn Sie lernen möchten, wie Sie einfache Seile in elegante Einzelstücke verwandeln können, bietet Ihnen dieser Einführungsworkshop die Möglichkeit, dekorative Kreationen anzufertigen.
Italiano :
Se volete imparare a trasformare semplici corde in pezzi unici ed eleganti, questo workshop introduttivo vi permetterà di realizzare creazioni decorative.
Espanol :
Si quiere aprender a transformar simples cuerdas en piezas únicas y elegantes, este taller de iniciación le permitirá realizar creaciones decorativas.
