Atelier manuel Le Hang’Art Agen 9 juillet 2025 14:30
Lot-et-Garonne
Atelier manuel Le Hang’Art 116 Boulevard Édouard Lacour Agen Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-09 14:30:00
fin : 2025-07-09 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-09
Création d’un pot à crayon avec Alex.
Création d’un pot à crayon avec Alex. .
Le Hang’Art 116 Boulevard Édouard Lacour
Agen 47000 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 95 77 25 56 animation@standup47.com
English :
Creation of a pencil pot with Alex.
German : Atelier manuel
Erstellen eines Bleistifttopfes mit Alex.
Italiano :
Creare un vaso di matite con Alex.
Espanol : Atelier manuel
Creando un bote de lápices con Alex.
L’événement Atelier manuel Agen a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par OT Destination Agen