Atelier manuel Le Hang’Art Agen 9 juillet 2025 14:30

Lot-et-Garonne

Atelier manuel  Le Hang’Art 116 Boulevard Édouard Lacour Agen Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 3 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date :
Début : 2025-07-09 14:30:00
fin : 2025-07-09 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-09

Création d’un pot à crayon avec Alex.
Le Hang’Art 116 Boulevard Édouard Lacour
Agen 47000 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 95 77 25 56  animation@standup47.com

English :

Creation of a pencil pot with Alex.

German : Atelier manuel

Erstellen eines Bleistifttopfes mit Alex.

Italiano :

Creare un vaso di matite con Alex.

Espanol : Atelier manuel

Creando un bote de lápices con Alex.

