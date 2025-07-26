Atelier médiumnité La Loupe
Atelier médiumnité La Loupe samedi 26 juillet 2025.
Atelier médiumnité
6 RUE DU 17 JUIN 1944 La Loupe Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2025-07-26 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26 20:00:00
2025-07-26
Un moment de connexion avec des âmes venues transmettre des messages aux personnes présentes par le biais du médium.
Pour aider ce dernier à entrer en contact avec le défunt, vous pouvez apporter des photos ou objet lui ayant appartenu.
Pour adultes
Animé par Gaelle Devernay
Sur inscription
6 RUE DU 17 JUIN 1944 La Loupe 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 18 00 03 63 lemillefeuille.laloupe@gmail.com
English :
A moment of connection with souls who have come to pass on messages to those present through the medium.
To help the medium make contact with the deceased, you can bring photos or objects that belonged to the deceased.
For adults
Hosted by Gaelle Devernay
Registration required
German :
Ein Moment der Verbindung mit Seelen, die gekommen sind, um den Anwesenden durch das Medium Botschaften zu übermitteln.
Um dem Medium zu helfen, mit dem Verstorbenen in Kontakt zu treten, können Sie Fotos oder Gegenstände mitbringen, die ihm gehört haben.
Für Erwachsene
Geleitet von Gaelle Devernay
Nach Anmeldung
Italiano :
Un momento di connessione con le anime che sono venute a trasmettere messaggi ai presenti attraverso il medium.
Per aiutare il medium a entrare in contatto con i defunti, si possono portare foto o oggetti appartenuti al defunto.
Per adulti
Condotto da Gaelle Devernay
Iscrizione obbligatoria
Espanol :
Un momento de conexión con las almas que han venido a transmitir mensajes a los presentes a través de la médium.
Para ayudar al médium a entrar en contacto con los difuntos, puede traer fotos u objetos que hayan pertenecido a los difuntos.
Para adultos
Dirigido por Gaelle Devernay
Inscripción obligatoria
