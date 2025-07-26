Atelier médiumnité La Loupe

Atelier médiumnité La Loupe samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Atelier médiumnité

6 RUE DU 17 JUIN 1944 La Loupe Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-07-26 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-26 20:00:00

2025-07-26

Un moment de connexion avec des âmes venues transmettre des messages aux personnes présentes par le biais du médium.

Pour aider ce dernier à entrer en contact avec le défunt, vous pouvez apporter des photos ou objet lui ayant appartenu.

Pour adultes

Animé par Gaelle Devernay

Sur inscription

6 RUE DU 17 JUIN 1944 La Loupe 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 18 00 03 63 lemillefeuille.laloupe@gmail.com

English :

A moment of connection with souls who have come to pass on messages to those present through the medium.

To help the medium make contact with the deceased, you can bring photos or objects that belonged to the deceased.

For adults

Hosted by Gaelle Devernay

Registration required

German :

Ein Moment der Verbindung mit Seelen, die gekommen sind, um den Anwesenden durch das Medium Botschaften zu übermitteln.

Um dem Medium zu helfen, mit dem Verstorbenen in Kontakt zu treten, können Sie Fotos oder Gegenstände mitbringen, die ihm gehört haben.

Für Erwachsene

Geleitet von Gaelle Devernay

Nach Anmeldung

Italiano :

Un momento di connessione con le anime che sono venute a trasmettere messaggi ai presenti attraverso il medium.

Per aiutare il medium a entrare in contatto con i defunti, si possono portare foto o oggetti appartenuti al defunto.

Per adulti

Condotto da Gaelle Devernay

Iscrizione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Un momento de conexión con las almas que han venido a transmitir mensajes a los presentes a través de la médium.

Para ayudar al médium a entrar en contacto con los difuntos, puede traer fotos u objetos que hayan pertenecido a los difuntos.

Para adultos

Dirigido por Gaelle Devernay

Inscripción obligatoria

