ATELIER MODELAGE A L’ARGILE LA LOCO Villefort

ATELIER MODELAGE A L’ARGILE LA LOCO
12 Rue de la Gleyzette Villefort Lozère
Atelier modelage à l’argile Parents/Enfants
Samedi 11 Octobre au café asso
A destination des
2-4 ans 9h30-10h30
5-8 ans: 10h45-12h15
Places limitées
Adhésition obligatoire
Prix libre sur inscription
Animation assurée par Sophie BOISSONET éducatrice de jeunes enfants et accompagnante parrentale
Contact 07 45 05 35 70 .
12 Rue de la Gleyzette Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 45 05 35 70 contact@loco48.fr
English :
Parent/Child clay modeling workshop
Saturday October 11 at the café asso
For
2-4 years: 9:30am-10:30am
5-8 years: 10h45-12h15
Limited places
Membership required
Free with registration
Led by Sophie BOISSONET
Contact: 07-45-05-35-70
German :
Eltern-Kind-Workshop Modellieren mit Ton
Samstag, 11. Oktober im Café asso
Für die
2-4 Jahre: 9.30-10.30 Uhr
5-8 Jahre: 10h45-12h15
Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen
Mitgliedschaft erforderlich
Preis frei nach Anmeldung
Die Moderation wird von Sophie BOISSONET übernommen
Kontakt: 07-45-05-35-70
Italiano :
Laboratorio di modellazione dell’argilla per genitori e bambini
Sabato 11 ottobre presso il caffè Asso
Per
2-4 anni: 9.30-10.30
5-8 anni: 10.45-12.15
Posti limitati
È richiesta l’iscrizione
Gratuito su iscrizione
Condotto da Sophie BOISSONET
Contatto: 07-45-05-35-70
Espanol :
Taller de modelado de arcilla para padres e hijos
Sábado 11 de octubre en el café asso
Para
2-4 años: 9h30-10h30
5-8 años: 10h45-12h15
Plazas limitadas
Inscripción obligatoria
Inscripción gratuita
Dirigido por Sophie BOISSONET
Contacto: 07-45-05-35-70
