ATELIER MODELAGE A L’ARGILE LA LOCO Villefort

ATELIER MODELAGE A L’ARGILE LA LOCO Villefort jeudi 11 septembre 2025.

ATELIER MODELAGE A L’ARGILE LA LOCO

12 Rue de la Gleyzette Villefort Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-11

fin : 2025-09-11

Date(s) :

2025-09-11 2025-10-11

Atelier modelage à l’argile Parents/Enfants

Samedi 11 Octobre au café asso

A destination des

2-4 ans 9h30-10h30

5-8 ans: 10h45-12h15

Places limitées

Adhésition obligatoire

Prix libre sur inscription

Animation assurée par Sophie BOISSONET

Contact 07-45-05-35-70

Animation assurée par Sophie BOISSONET éducatrice de jeunes enfants et accompagnante parrentale

Contact 07 45 05 35 70 .

12 Rue de la Gleyzette Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 45 05 35 70 contact@loco48.fr

English :

Parent/Child clay modeling workshop

Saturday October 11 at the café asso

For

2-4 years: 9:30am-10:30am

5-8 years: 10h45-12h15

Limited places

Membership required

Free with registration

Led by Sophie BOISSONET

Contact: 07-45-05-35-70

German :

Eltern-Kind-Workshop Modellieren mit Ton

Samstag, 11. Oktober im Café asso

Für die

2-4 Jahre: 9.30-10.30 Uhr

5-8 Jahre: 10h45-12h15

Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen

Mitgliedschaft erforderlich

Preis frei nach Anmeldung

Die Moderation wird von Sophie BOISSONET übernommen

Kontakt: 07-45-05-35-70

Italiano :

Laboratorio di modellazione dell’argilla per genitori e bambini

Sabato 11 ottobre presso il caffè Asso

Per

2-4 anni: 9.30-10.30

5-8 anni: 10.45-12.15

Posti limitati

È richiesta l’iscrizione

Gratuito su iscrizione

Condotto da Sophie BOISSONET

Contatto: 07-45-05-35-70

Espanol :

Taller de modelado de arcilla para padres e hijos

Sábado 11 de octubre en el café asso

Para

2-4 años: 9h30-10h30

5-8 años: 10h45-12h15

Plazas limitadas

Inscripción obligatoria

Inscripción gratuita

Dirigido por Sophie BOISSONET

Contacto: 07-45-05-35-70

