ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac
ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac mercredi 8 juillet 2026.
Antignac
ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL
GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Trail au féminin adapter sa nutrition. Atelier échange entre participantes * apéritif.
Masterclass, atelier pratique & échanges = 1h30 à 2h.
Sur inscription.
Les Échappées Belles et Aurélie, coach-experte en nutrition sportive, organisent 3 soirées Masterclass autour de la nutrition en Trail. 20 .
GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie aurelie@feelfoodaurel.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Trail for women: adapting your nutrition. Workshop with participants * aperitif.
Masterclass, practical workshop & discussions = 1h30 to 2h.
Registration required.
L’événement ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL Antignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE