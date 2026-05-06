ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac

Antignac

ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL

GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Trail au féminin adapter sa nutrition. Atelier échange entre participantes * apéritif.

Masterclass, atelier pratique & échanges = 1h30 à 2h.

Sur inscription.

Les Échappées Belles et Aurélie, coach-experte en nutrition sportive, organisent 3 soirées Masterclass autour de la nutrition en Trail. 20 .

GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie aurelie@feelfoodaurel.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Trail for women: adapting your nutrition. Workshop with participants * aperitif.

Masterclass, practical workshop & discussions = 1h30 to 2h.

Registration required.

L’événement ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL Antignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE