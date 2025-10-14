ATELIER ORIGAMI Avène

ATELIER ORIGAMI Avène mardi 14 octobre 2025.

ATELIER ORIGAMI

Les Bains d’Avène Avène Hérault

Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-14

fin : 2025-10-22

Date(s) :

2025-10-14 2025-10-22 2025-10-30

14h 30 Atelier Origami avec Brigitte, inscription à l’OT ou aux Muriers rdv aux Muriers à partir de 8 ans P:3€/pers mini 2 pers et max 8 pers

14h 30 Atelier Origami avec Brigitte, inscription à l’OT ou aux Muriers rdv aux Muriers à partir de 8 ans P:3€/pers mini 2 pers et max 8 pers .

Les Bains d’Avène Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 46 30 animation.avene@pierrefabre.com

English :

2:30 pm Origami workshop with Brigitte, registration at the Tourist Office or at Les Muriers rdv at Les Muriers from 8 years P:3?/pers mini 2 pers et max 8 pers

German :

14:30 Uhr Origami-Workshop mit Brigitte, Anmeldung im Tourismusbüro oder bei Les Muriers rdv aux Muriers ab 8 Jahren P:3?/Pers min. 2 Pers. und max. 8 Pers

Italiano :

14.30 Laboratorio di origami con Brigitte, iscrizione presso l’Ufficio del Turismo o a Les Muriers rdv a Les Muriers da 8 anni P:3?/pers min 2 pers e max 8 pers

Espanol :

14h30 Taller de papiroflexia con Brigitte, inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo o en Les Muriers rdv en Les Muriers a partir de 8 años P:3?/pers min 2 pers y max 8 pers

L’événement ATELIER ORIGAMI Avène a été mis à jour le 2025-10-03 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB