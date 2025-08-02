Atelier origami Vendœuvres

Atelier origami Vendœuvres samedi 2 août 2025.

Atelier origami

Vendœuvres Indre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-08-02 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-02 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-02

Pour petits et grands. avec la participation de Séverine, d’Atout Brenne.

Pour petits et grands. avec la participation de Séverine, éducatrice au foyer d’Atout Brenne. Boisson et gâteaux offerts en fin d’animation. .

Vendœuvres 36500 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 38 39 51

English :

For young and old. With the participation of Séverine, from Atout Brenne.

German :

Für Groß und Klein. mit der Teilnahme von Séverine von Atout Brenne.

Italiano :

Per grandi e piccini, con la partecipazione di Séverine, di Atout Brenne.

Espanol :

Para jóvenes y mayores. Con la participación de Séverine, de Atout Brenne.

L’événement Atelier origami Vendœuvres a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par Destination Brenne