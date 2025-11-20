Atelier paniers SARLABOUS Sarlabous

Atelier paniers

SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-03-15 09:30:00

fin : 2026-03-15 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-15

Vannerie créative avec Sandy, fabrication de paniers.

Information et inscription auprès de Sandy 06 21 06 23 42

.

SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 05 14

English :

Creative basketry with Sandy, basket making.

Information and registration with Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42

German :

Kreative Korbflechterei mit Sandy, Herstellung von Körben.

Informationen und Anmeldung bei Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42

Italiano :

Cestineria creativa con Sandy, creazione di cesti.

Informazioni e iscrizioni presso Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42

Espanol :

Cestería creativa con Sandy, fabricación de cestas.

Información e inscripción con Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42

