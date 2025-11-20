Atelier paniers SARLABOUS Sarlabous

dimanche 15 mars 2026.

Atelier paniers

SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous Hautes-Pyrénées

09:30:00
17:00:00

2026-03-15

Vannerie créative avec Sandy, fabrication de paniers.
Information et inscription auprès de Sandy 06 21 06 23 42
SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 05 14 

English :

Creative basketry with Sandy, basket making.
Information and registration with Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42

German :

Kreative Korbflechterei mit Sandy, Herstellung von Körben.
Informationen und Anmeldung bei Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42

Italiano :

Cestineria creativa con Sandy, creazione di cesti.
Informazioni e iscrizioni presso Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42

Espanol :

Cestería creativa con Sandy, fabricación de cestas.
Información e inscripción con Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42

