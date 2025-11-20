Atelier paniers SARLABOUS Sarlabous
Atelier paniers
SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2026-03-15 09:30:00
fin : 2026-03-15 17:00:00
2026-03-15
Vannerie créative avec Sandy, fabrication de paniers.
Information et inscription auprès de Sandy 06 21 06 23 42
SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 05 14
English :
Creative basketry with Sandy, basket making.
Information and registration with Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42
German :
Kreative Korbflechterei mit Sandy, Herstellung von Körben.
Informationen und Anmeldung bei Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42
Italiano :
Cestineria creativa con Sandy, creazione di cesti.
Informazioni e iscrizioni presso Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42
Espanol :
Cestería creativa con Sandy, fabricación de cestas.
Información e inscripción con Sandy: 06 21 06 23 42
