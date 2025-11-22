Atelier parent/enfant avec Plumapi La Corderie Royale Rochefort

Atelier parent/enfant avec Plumapi

La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-11-22 10:30:00

fin : 2025-11-22 11:30:00

2025-11-22

Illustratrice jeunesse qui réalise des dessins drôles et poétiques, Plumapi proposera un atelier parent-enfant mêlant lectures, échanges et création artistique.

La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 66 00 mediathequerochefort@agglo-rochefortocean.fr

English : Parent/child workshop with Plumapi

Plumapi, a children’s illustrator who creates funny and poetic drawings, will offer a parent-child workshop combining reading, discussion and artistic creation.

German : Eltern-Kind-Workshop mit Plumapi

Die Kinderbuchillustratorin Plumapi, die lustige und poetische Zeichnungen anfertigt, bietet einen Eltern-Kind-Workshop an, der Lesungen, Austausch und künstlerisches Schaffen miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Plumapi, illustratore per bambini che crea disegni divertenti e poetici, offrirà un laboratorio per genitori e figli che combina letture, discussioni e creazione artistica.

Espanol :

Plumapi, ilustradora infantil que crea dibujos divertidos y poéticos, ofrecerá un taller para padres e hijos en el que se combinarán lecturas, debates y creación artística.

