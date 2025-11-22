Atelier parent/enfant avec Plumapi La Corderie Royale Rochefort
Atelier parent/enfant avec Plumapi La Corderie Royale Rochefort samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Atelier parent/enfant avec Plumapi
La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-22 10:30:00
fin : 2025-11-22 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-22
Illustratrice jeunesse qui réalise des dessins drôles et poétiques, Plumapi proposera un atelier parent-enfant mêlant lectures, échanges et création artistique.
.
La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 66 00 mediathequerochefort@agglo-rochefortocean.fr
English : Parent/child workshop with Plumapi
Plumapi, a children’s illustrator who creates funny and poetic drawings, will offer a parent-child workshop combining reading, discussion and artistic creation.
German : Eltern-Kind-Workshop mit Plumapi
Die Kinderbuchillustratorin Plumapi, die lustige und poetische Zeichnungen anfertigt, bietet einen Eltern-Kind-Workshop an, der Lesungen, Austausch und künstlerisches Schaffen miteinander verbindet.
Italiano :
Plumapi, illustratore per bambini che crea disegni divertenti e poetici, offrirà un laboratorio per genitori e figli che combina letture, discussioni e creazione artistica.
Espanol :
Plumapi, ilustradora infantil que crea dibujos divertidos y poéticos, ofrecerá un taller para padres e hijos en el que se combinarán lecturas, debates y creación artística.
L’événement Atelier parent/enfant avec Plumapi Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-08-13 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan