Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween » Place de la Mairie Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains
Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween » Place de la Mairie Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains mercredi 29 octobre 2025.
Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween »
Place de la Mairie Médiathèque Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains Landes
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-29
fin : 2025-10-29
Date(s) :
2025-10-29
A partir de 6 ans, gratuit , sur inscription
Nombre de places limité. La présence d’un adulte est obligatoire.
A partir de 6 ans, gratuit , sur inscription
Nombre de places limité. La présence d’un adulte est obligatoire. .
Place de la Mairie Médiathèque Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains 40480 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 48 62 14 mediatheque@vieuxboucau.fr
English : Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween »
From 6 years old, free of charge, registration required. Limited number of places. An adult must be present.
German : Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween »
Ab 6 Jahren, kostenlos , mit Anmeldung. Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen. Die Anwesenheit eines Erwachsenen ist obligatorisch.
Italiano :
A partire dai 6 anni, gratuito, iscrizione obbligatoria
Numero di posti limitato. È necessaria la presenza di un adulto.
Espanol : Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween »
A partir de 6 años, gratuito, previa inscripción. Número limitado de plazas. Un adulto debe estar presente.
L’événement Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween » Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par OTI LAS