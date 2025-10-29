Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween » Place de la Mairie Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains

Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween » Place de la Mairie Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains mercredi 29 octobre 2025.

Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween »

Place de la Mairie Médiathèque Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains Landes

A partir de 6 ans, gratuit , sur inscription

Nombre de places limité. La présence d’un adulte est obligatoire.

Place de la Mairie Médiathèque Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains 40480 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 48 62 14 mediatheque@vieuxboucau.fr

English : Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween »

From 6 years old, free of charge, registration required. Limited number of places. An adult must be present.

German : Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween »

Ab 6 Jahren, kostenlos , mit Anmeldung. Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen. Die Anwesenheit eines Erwachsenen ist obligatorisch.

Italiano :

A partire dai 6 anni, gratuito, iscrizione obbligatoria

Numero di posti limitato. È necessaria la presenza di un adulto.

Espanol : Atelier Parents-Enfants / Atelier créatif « Halloween »

A partir de 6 años, gratuito, previa inscripción. Número limitado de plazas. Un adulto debe estar presente.

