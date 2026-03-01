Atelier Patchwork à la Noyeraie des Borderies

3 Chez Devaud Louzac-Saint-André Charente

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 10:00:00

fin : 2026-03-28 10:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Le temps d’une journée, venez réaliser trois adorables modèles de poules en patchwork, spécialement imaginés pour Pâques.

Que vous soyez débutante ou confirmée, chacune avance à son rythme, guidée pas à pas.

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3 Chez Devaud Louzac-Saint-André 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 9 83 06 38 76 contact@noyeraie.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

We’re opening the afterworks season with a touch that stings!

For this 1st rendez-vous at La Noyeraie, we’re celebrating our new MOUTARDES AUX NOIXES, born of our orchards and the expertise of the Delacour family in the Vexin region. To be tasted on the spot!

L’événement Atelier Patchwork à la Noyeraie des Borderies Louzac-Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par Destination Cognac