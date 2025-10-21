Atelier pâtisserie Macarons Châteauroux

Atelier pâtisserie Macarons

2 Rue Schwob Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : 95 – 95 – EUR

95

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-01-24 15:30:00

fin : 2026-01-24 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-24

Partagez un moment de convivialité au cœur du laboratoire de Nelly Vossier, cheffe pâtissière passionnée. Lors de ce stage accessible à tous, vous réaliserez des recettes aussi belles que gourmandes. Chaque participant repart avec ses propres créations.

Gourmands, curieux, passionnés, partagez un moment de convivialité au coeur du laboratoire de production et plongez quelques heures dans la peau d’un Chef pâtissier !

Apprenez a réaliser vous même vos macarons.

Les ateliers sont accessibles à partir de 14 ans 8 personnes maximum. 95 .

2 Rue Schwob Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 35 04 90 contact@atelierdesenvies.fr

English :

Share a moment of conviviality in the heart of passionate pastry chef Nelly Vossier’s laboratory. During this workshop, accessible to all, you’ll create recipes as beautiful as they are delicious. Each participant leaves with his or her own creations.

German :

Erleben Sie einen geselligen Moment im Labor von Nelly Vossier, einer leidenschaftlichen Konditormeisterin. In diesem Workshop, der für alle zugänglich ist, stellen Sie Rezepte her, die ebenso schön wie köstlich sind. Jeder Teilnehmer nimmt seine eigenen Kreationen mit nach Hause.

Italiano :

Condividete un momento di convivialità nel cuore del laboratorio dell’appassionata pasticcera Nelly Vossier. Durante questo corso, aperto a tutti, creerete ricette tanto belle quanto deliziose. Ogni partecipante tornerà a casa con le proprie creazioni.

Espanol :

Comparta un momento de convivencia en el corazón del laboratorio de la apasionada pastelera Nelly Vossier. Durante este curso, accesible a todos, creará recetas tan bellas como deliciosas. Cada participante se irá a casa con sus propias creaciones.

L’événement Atelier pâtisserie Macarons Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par BERRY