Atelier peinture de champignons – Feuguerolles-Bully, 17 mai 2025 17:00, Feuguerolles-Bully.

Calvados

Atelier peinture de champignons Accrofury Feuguerolles-Bully Calvados

Début : 2025-05-17 17:00:00

fin : 2025-05-17

2025-05-17

Venez peindre et décorer votre champignons petit en bois

Par Accrofury

3€ ou gratuit pour les participants à l’accrobranche

Accrofury

Feuguerolles-Bully 14320 Calvados Normandie +33 6 23 27 50 90

English : Atelier peinture de champignons

Paint and decorate your small wooden mushroom

By Accrofury

3? or free for accrobranche participants

German : Atelier peinture de champignons

Komm und bemale und dekoriere deinen kleinen Pilz aus Holz!

Von Accrofury

3? oder kostenlos für Teilnehmer des Baumkletterns

Italiano :

Vieni a dipingere e decorare i tuoi piccoli funghi di legno

A cura di Accrofury

3? o gratuito per i partecipanti all’arrampicata sugli alberi

Espanol :

Ven a pintar y decorar tus pequeñas setas de madera

Por Accrofury

3? o gratis para los participantes trepadores de árboles

