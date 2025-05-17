Atelier peinture de champignons – Feuguerolles-Bully, 17 mai 2025 17:00, Feuguerolles-Bully.
Calvados
Atelier peinture de champignons Accrofury Feuguerolles-Bully Calvados
Début : 2025-05-17 17:00:00
2025-05-17
Venez peindre et décorer votre champignons petit en bois
Par Accrofury
3€ ou gratuit pour les participants à l’accrobranche
Accrofury
Feuguerolles-Bully 14320 Calvados Normandie +33 6 23 27 50 90
English : Atelier peinture de champignons
Paint and decorate your small wooden mushroom
By Accrofury
3? or free for accrobranche participants
German : Atelier peinture de champignons
Komm und bemale und dekoriere deinen kleinen Pilz aus Holz!
Von Accrofury
3? oder kostenlos für Teilnehmer des Baumkletterns
Italiano :
Vieni a dipingere e decorare i tuoi piccoli funghi di legno
A cura di Accrofury
3? o gratuito per i partecipanti all’arrampicata sugli alberi
Espanol :
Ven a pintar y decorar tus pequeñas setas de madera
Por Accrofury
3? o gratis para los participantes trepadores de árboles
L’événement Atelier peinture de champignons Feuguerolles-Bully a été mis à jour le 2025-05-06 par OT Suisse Normande