Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve

ATELIER PHOTO

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30

fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Participez à la création de

l’Observatoire photographique des

paysages de votre commune !

Avec Henri Comte, photographe.

Participez à la création de

l’Observatoire photographique des

paysages de votre commune !

Avec Henri Comte, photographe. .

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie bibliotheque.stbauzille@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Participate in the creation of

photographic observatory

of your community!

With photographer Henri Comte.

L’événement ATELIER PHOTO Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT