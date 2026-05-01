ATELIER PHOTO Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve
ATELIER PHOTO Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve samedi 30 mai 2026.
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve
ATELIER PHOTO
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Participez à la création de
l’Observatoire photographique des
paysages de votre commune !
Avec Henri Comte, photographe.
Participez à la création de
l’Observatoire photographique des
paysages de votre commune !
Avec Henri Comte, photographe. .
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie bibliotheque.stbauzille@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Participate in the creation of
photographic observatory
of your community!
With photographer Henri Comte.
L’événement ATELIER PHOTO Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT