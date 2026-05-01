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ATELIER PHOTO Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve

ATELIER PHOTO Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve samedi 30 mai 2026.

Ville : 34230 Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve

Département : Hérault

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Tarif :

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve

ATELIER PHOTO

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30
fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Participez à la création de
l’Observatoire photographique des
paysages de votre commune !
Avec Henri Comte, photographe.
Participez à la création de
l’Observatoire photographique des
paysages de votre commune !
Avec Henri Comte, photographe.   .

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie   bibliotheque.stbauzille@gmail.com

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English :

Participate in the creation of
photographic observatory
of your community!
With photographer Henri Comte.

L’événement ATELIER PHOTO Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT

À voir aussi à Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve (Hérault)