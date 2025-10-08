ATELIER PLANETES ET METEORITES (ENFANTS 4-6 ANS) Servian

ATELIER PLANETES ET METEORITES (ENFANTS 4-6 ANS) Servian mercredi 8 octobre 2025.

ATELIER PLANETES ET METEORITES (ENFANTS 4-6 ANS)

13 Place du Marché Servian Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-08

fin : 2025-10-08

Date(s) :

2025-10-08

L’atelier Planètes et météorites invite les enfants de 4 à 6 ans à découvrir l’espace de façon ludique. À travers des activités créatives et amusantes, ils apprendront à reconnaître planètes et météorites tout en stimulant leur imagination. Gratuit et sur inscription, un petit voyage cosmique à ne pas manquer ! .

13 Place du Marché Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 19 07 bibliotheque@ville-servian.fr

English :

Children aged 4 to 6 explore planets and meteorites in a fun and creative workshop. Free of charge, registration required for a fun space trip!

German :

Kinder von 4 bis 6 Jahren erforschen Planeten und Meteoriten in einem spielerischen und kreativen Workshop. Kostenlos, Anmeldung erforderlich für eine lustige Weltraumreise!

Italiano :

I bambini dai 4 ai 6 anni potranno esplorare pianeti e meteoriti in un laboratorio divertente e creativo. Gratuito, iscrizione obbligatoria per un divertente viaggio nello spazio!

Espanol :

Los niños de 4 a 6 años podrán explorar planetas y meteoritos en un taller divertido y creativo. Gratuito, ¡se requiere inscripción para un divertido viaje espacial!

