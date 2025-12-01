Atelier pliage origamis pour s’envoler un noël plié pour décoller ! Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Atelier pliage origamis pour s’envoler un noël plié pour décoller ! Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime mercredi 17 décembre 2025.

Atelier pliage origamis pour s’envoler un noël plié pour décoller !

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-12-17

fin : 2025-12-17

Date(s) :

2025-12-17

Ho ho ho ! Le traîneau féerique du Père Noël fait une halte à la médiathèque ! Venez plier, créer et vous amuser dans cet atelier de fête.

.

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Atelier pliage origamis pour s’envoler un noël plié pour décoller !

Ho ho ho! Santa’s magical sleigh is stopping off at the multimedia library! Come and fold, create and have fun in this festive workshop.



Take a trip around the world in a colourful world of paper. From Japanese snowflakes to Scandinavian stars, fir trees from the Far North and reindeer from Lapland, as you create, become an elf for a day and give birth to top-class decorations!

A little crease here, a smile there… the great Christmas journey can begin…

German : Atelier pliage origamis pour s’envoler un noël plié pour décoller !

Ho ho ho! Der märchenhafte Schlitten des Weihnachtsmanns macht in der Mediathek Halt! Kommen Sie zum Falten, Gestalten und Spaß haben in diesem festlichen Workshop.

Italiano : Atelier pliage origamis pour s’envoler un noël plié pour décoller !

Ho ho ho! La magica slitta di Babbo Natale si ferma alla biblioteca multimediale! Venite a piegare, creare e divertirvi in questo laboratorio festivo.



Fate un viaggio intorno al mondo in un colorato mondo di carta. Dai fiocchi di neve giapponesi alle stelle scandinave, dagli abeti dell’estremo Nord alle renne della Lapponia, mentre create diventate elfi per un giorno e date vita a decorazioni di altissimo livello!

Una piccola piega qui, un sorriso là… il grande viaggio natalizio può iniziare…

Espanol : Atelier pliage origamis pour s’envoler un noël plié pour décoller !

¡Ho ho ho! El trineo mágico de Papá Noel se detiene en la biblioteca multimedia Ven a plegar, crear y divertirte en este taller festivo.

L’événement Atelier pliage origamis pour s’envoler un noël plié pour décoller ! Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime