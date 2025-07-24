ATELIER POTERIE (4-7 ans) Musée municipal Yves Machelon Gannat

Musée municipal Yves Machelon 1 esplanade P. Roch Jurien de la Gravière Gannat Allier

Début : Jeudi 2025-07-24 10:30:00

fin : 2025-07-24 12:00:00

2025-07-24 2025-08-07

L’atelier poterie à l’argile autodurcissante développe précision, agilité et créativité chez l’enfant. Il permet de saisir et manipuler des objets, tout en exprimant son imagination.

Musée municipal Yves Machelon 1 esplanade P. Roch Jurien de la Gravière Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 23 78 musee@ville-gannat.fr

English :

The self-hardening clay pottery workshop develops children’s precision, agility and creativity. It enables them to grasp and manipulate objects, while expressing their imagination.

German :

Der Workshop Töpfern mit selbsthärtendem Ton fördert die Genauigkeit, Beweglichkeit und Kreativität des Kindes. Er ermöglicht es, Gegenstände zu greifen und zu manipulieren und dabei seine Fantasie auszudrücken.

Italiano :

Il laboratorio di ceramica in argilla autoindurente sviluppa la precisione, l’agilità e la creatività dei bambini. Permette loro di afferrare e manipolare gli oggetti, esprimendo al contempo la loro immaginazione.

Espanol :

El taller de cerámica de barro autoendurecible desarrolla la precisión, la agilidad y la creatividad de los niños. Les permite agarrar y manipular objetos, al tiempo que expresan su imaginación.

