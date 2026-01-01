Atelier poterie Association ArtLab Eclore SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan

Atelier poterie Association ArtLab Eclore

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-20 18:00:00

fin : 2026-01-20

Date(s) :

2026-01-20

Poterie atelier modelage. Réalisation d’une tasse en argile. Une ou plusieurs techniques seront explorées selon les demandes. L’atelier est mené par Elisa Dufour créatrice de l’entreprise Terrawren.

https://www.instagram.com/terrawrenceramique/

Prix 40€ cuisson incluse

Adultes et enfants .

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 15 85 58 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Pottery: modelling workshop. Creation of a clay cup. One or more techniques will be explored according to demand. The workshop is led by Elisa Dufour, creator of the Terrawren company.

https://www.instagram.com/terrawrenceramique/

Price: 40? including firing

L’événement Atelier poterie Association ArtLab Eclore Saint-Lary-Soulan a été mis à jour le 2026-01-14 par OT de St Lary|CDT65