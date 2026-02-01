Atelier poterie Association ArtLab Eclore SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan
Atelier poterie Association ArtLab Eclore
SAINT-LARY-SOULAN 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2026-02-25 10:00:00
fin : 2026-02-25 12:00:00
2026-02-25
Poterie atelier modelage. Une ou plusieurs techniques seront explorées selon les demandes. L’atelier est mené par Elisa Dufour créatrice de l’entreprise Terrawren.
Prix 40€ cuisson incluse
Adultes et enfants .
English :
Pottery: modeling workshop. One or more techniques will be explored according to demand. The workshop is led by Elisa Dufour, creator of the Terrawren company.
https://www.instagram.com/terrawrenceramique/
Price: 40? including firing
