Atelier Potion – Parc Accrobranche Accrofury Feuguerolles-Bully, 10 mai 2025 16:00, Feuguerolles-Bully.

Calvados

Atelier Potion Parc Accrobranche Accrofury Chemin de la Mine Feuguerolles-Bully Calvados

Tarif :

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-10 16:00:00

fin : 2025-05-10 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-10

Mélangez des liquides mystérieux et créez votre fiole enchantée à emporter !

Un atelier ludique pour petits et grands aventuriers.

Gratuit pour les participants à l’Accrobranche, sinon 5 €.

Parc Accrobranche Accrofury Chemin de la Mine

Feuguerolles-Bully 14320 Calvados Normandie +33 6 23 27 50 90 accrofury14@gmail.com

English : Atelier Potion

Mix mysterious liquids and create your own enchanted vial to take home!

A fun workshop for adventurers of all ages.

Free for Accrobranche participants, otherwise 5?

German : Atelier Potion

Mische geheimnisvolle Flüssigkeiten und stelle dein eigenes verzaubertes Fläschchen zum Mitnehmen her!

Ein spielerischer Workshop für kleine und große Abenteurer.

Kostenlos für Teilnehmer des Accrobranche, sonst 5 ?

Italiano :

Mescolate liquidi misteriosi e create la vostra fiaschetta incantata da portare a casa!

Un laboratorio divertente per avventurieri di tutte le età.

Gratuito per i partecipanti all’Accrobranche, altrimenti 5 euro.

Espanol :

Mezcla líquidos misteriosos y crea tu propio frasco encantado para llevártelo a casa

Un divertido taller para aventureros de todas las edades.

Gratuito para los participantes en el Accrobranche, en caso contrario € 5.

