Atelier Potion – Parc Accrobranche Accrofury Feuguerolles-Bully, 10 mai 2025 16:00, Feuguerolles-Bully.
Calvados
Atelier Potion Parc Accrobranche Accrofury Chemin de la Mine Feuguerolles-Bully Calvados
Tarif :
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-10 16:00:00
fin : 2025-05-10 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-10
Mélangez des liquides mystérieux et créez votre fiole enchantée à emporter !
Un atelier ludique pour petits et grands aventuriers.
Gratuit pour les participants à l’Accrobranche, sinon 5 €.
Mélangez des liquides mystérieux et créez votre fiole enchantée à emporter !
Un atelier ludique pour petits et grands aventuriers.
Gratuit pour les participants à l’Accrobranche, sinon 5 €. .
Parc Accrobranche Accrofury Chemin de la Mine
Feuguerolles-Bully 14320 Calvados Normandie +33 6 23 27 50 90 accrofury14@gmail.com
English : Atelier Potion
Mix mysterious liquids and create your own enchanted vial to take home!
A fun workshop for adventurers of all ages.
Free for Accrobranche participants, otherwise 5?
German : Atelier Potion
Mische geheimnisvolle Flüssigkeiten und stelle dein eigenes verzaubertes Fläschchen zum Mitnehmen her!
Ein spielerischer Workshop für kleine und große Abenteurer.
Kostenlos für Teilnehmer des Accrobranche, sonst 5 ?
Italiano :
Mescolate liquidi misteriosi e create la vostra fiaschetta incantata da portare a casa!
Un laboratorio divertente per avventurieri di tutte le età.
Gratuito per i partecipanti all’Accrobranche, altrimenti 5 euro.
Espanol :
Mezcla líquidos misteriosos y crea tu propio frasco encantado para llevártelo a casa
Un divertido taller para aventureros de todas las edades.
Gratuito para los participantes en el Accrobranche, en caso contrario € 5.
L’événement Atelier Potion Feuguerolles-Bully a été mis à jour le 2025-05-05 par OT Caen la Mer