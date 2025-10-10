ATELIER « POUR LES PITCHOUNETS » Saint-André
ATELIER « POUR LES PITCHOUNETS » Saint-André vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
ATELIER « POUR LES PITCHOUNETS »
Allée de la Liberté Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-10-10 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-10 10:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-10 2025-10-17
Atelier « pour les pitchounets », dès 3 ans jusqu’à 6 ans.
Lectures, petit atelier créatif (réalisation d’une mosaïque en papier) et jeu d’observation.
Accompagnement d’un adulte obligatoire.
Sur réservation, places limitées.
.
Allée de la Liberté Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
Atelier « pour les pitchounets », from 3 to 6 years old.
Readings, small creative workshop (making a paper mosaic) and observation game.
Accompanied by an adult.
On reservation, places limited.
German :
Workshop « pour les pitchounets », ab 3 Jahren bis 6 Jahren.
Lesungen, kleiner kreativer Workshop (Herstellung eines Papiermosaiks) und Beobachtungsspiel.
Begleitung durch einen Erwachsenen erforderlich.
Auf Reservierung, begrenzte Plätze.
Italiano :
Laboratorio « per i più piccoli », dai 3 ai 6 anni.
Letture, piccolo laboratorio creativo (realizzazione di un mosaico di carta) e gioco di osservazione.
Deve essere accompagnato da un adulto.
Su prenotazione, posti limitati.
Espanol :
Taller « para los más pequeños », de 3 a 6 años.
Lecturas, pequeño taller creativo (realización de un mosaico de papel) y juego de observación.
Deben ir acompañados de un adulto.
Con reserva previa, plazas limitadas.
L’événement ATELIER « POUR LES PITCHOUNETS » Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE