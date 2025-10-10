ATELIER « POUR LES PITCHOUNETS » Saint-André

ATELIER « POUR LES PITCHOUNETS » Saint-André vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

ATELIER « POUR LES PITCHOUNETS »

Allée de la Liberté Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-10-10 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-10 10:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-10 2025-10-17

Atelier « pour les pitchounets », dès 3 ans jusqu’à 6 ans.

Lectures, petit atelier créatif (réalisation d’une mosaïque en papier) et jeu d’observation.

Accompagnement d’un adulte obligatoire.

Sur réservation, places limitées.

English :

Atelier « pour les pitchounets », from 3 to 6 years old.

Readings, small creative workshop (making a paper mosaic) and observation game.

Accompanied by an adult.

On reservation, places limited.

German :

Workshop « pour les pitchounets », ab 3 Jahren bis 6 Jahren.

Lesungen, kleiner kreativer Workshop (Herstellung eines Papiermosaiks) und Beobachtungsspiel.

Begleitung durch einen Erwachsenen erforderlich.

Auf Reservierung, begrenzte Plätze.

Italiano :

Laboratorio « per i più piccoli », dai 3 ai 6 anni.

Letture, piccolo laboratorio creativo (realizzazione di un mosaico di carta) e gioco di osservazione.

Deve essere accompagnato da un adulto.

Su prenotazione, posti limitati.

Espanol :

Taller « para los más pequeños », de 3 a 6 años.

Lecturas, pequeño taller creativo (realización de un mosaico de papel) y juego de observación.

Deben ir acompañados de un adulto.

Con reserva previa, plazas limitadas.

L’événement ATELIER « POUR LES PITCHOUNETS » Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE