Atelier psychomotricité Relais Petite enfance Yssingeaux
Atelier psychomotricité Relais Petite enfance Yssingeaux mardi 28 octobre 2025.
Atelier psychomotricité
Relais Petite enfance 4 Avenue de Chaussand Yssingeaux Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-28 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-28 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-28
Favoriser le développement et expérimenter en toute sécurité
.
Relais Petite enfance 4 Avenue de Chaussand Yssingeaux 43200 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 57 76 82 45 parentalite@cc-des-sucs.fr
English :
Encourage development and experiment in complete safety
German :
Entwicklung fördern und sicher experimentieren
Italiano :
Incoraggiare lo sviluppo e la sperimentazione in totale sicurezza
Espanol :
Fomentar el desarrollo y la experimentación con total seguridad
L’événement Atelier psychomotricité Yssingeaux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par Office du Tourisme des Sucs aux bords de Loire