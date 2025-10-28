Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Atelier psychomotricité Relais Petite enfance Yssingeaux mardi 28 octobre 2025.

Atelier psychomotricité

Relais Petite enfance 4 Avenue de Chaussand Yssingeaux Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-10-28 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-28 11:00:00

Favoriser le développement et expérimenter en toute sécurité
Relais Petite enfance 4 Avenue de Chaussand Yssingeaux 43200 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 57 76 82 45  parentalite@cc-des-sucs.fr

English :

Encourage development and experiment in complete safety

German :

Entwicklung fördern und sicher experimentieren

Italiano :

Incoraggiare lo sviluppo e la sperimentazione in totale sicurezza

Espanol :

Fomentar el desarrollo y la experimentación con total seguridad

