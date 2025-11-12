Atelier P’Tit Maker création jeux vidéo Fablab l’Atelier Made In Iki Commenailles

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Atelier P’Tit Maker création jeux vidéo

Fablab l’Atelier Made In Iki 5 Place du Général Michelin Commenailles Jura

Gratuit
Début : 2025-11-12 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-12 16:30:00

2025-11-12

Atelier P’tit Maker, réservé aux 8-16 ans.
Découverte des bases de la création de jeux vidéo avec le logiciel gratuit Construct2
Réservation sur notre site    .

Fablab l’Atelier Made In Iki 5 Place du Général Michelin Commenailles 39140 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 68 50 67 39  contact@madeiniki.org

