Atelier P’Tit Maker création jeux vidéo Fablab l’Atelier Made In Iki Commenailles

Atelier P’Tit Maker création jeux vidéo
Fablab l’Atelier Made In Iki 5 Place du Général Michelin Commenailles Jura
Début : 2025-11-12 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-12 16:30:00
2025-11-12
Atelier P’tit Maker, réservé aux 8-16 ans.
Découverte des bases de la création de jeux vidéo avec le logiciel gratuit Construct2
GRATUIT
Réservation sur notre site .
Fablab l’Atelier Made In Iki 5 Place du Général Michelin Commenailles 39140 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 68 50 67 39 contact@madeiniki.org
