Atelier Quillinng – Châteauroux, 21 juin 2025 14:00, Châteauroux.
Indre
Atelier Quillinng 31 Rue Eugène Delacroix Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-21 14:00:00
fin : 2025-06-21 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-21
La médiathèque Équinoxe vous propose un atelier créatif pour essayer le quilling !
Échauffez vos doigts de fées et venez rouler des morceaux de papier afin de réaliser des œuvres d’art ou embellir des objets de la vie quotidienne.
Sur inscription. .
31 Rue Eugène Delacroix
Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 35 35
English :
The Équinoxe multimedia library offers you a creative workshop to try your hand at quilling!
German :
Die Mediathek Équinoxe bietet Ihnen einen kreativen Workshop an, bei dem Sie das Quilling ausprobieren können!
Italiano :
La biblioteca multimediale Équinoxe propone un laboratorio creativo in cui potrete cimentarvi con il quilling!
Espanol :
La mediateca Équinoxe propone un taller creativo para probar el quilling
L’événement Atelier Quillinng Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme