2025-06-21 14:00:00

2025-06-21 17:30:00

2025-06-21

La médiathèque Équinoxe vous propose un atelier créatif pour essayer le quilling !

Échauffez vos doigts de fées et venez rouler des morceaux de papier afin de réaliser des œuvres d’art ou embellir des objets de la vie quotidienne.

Sur inscription. .

31 Rue Eugène Delacroix

Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 35 35

English :

The Équinoxe multimedia library offers you a creative workshop to try your hand at quilling!

German :

Die Mediathek Équinoxe bietet Ihnen einen kreativen Workshop an, bei dem Sie das Quilling ausprobieren können!

Italiano :

La biblioteca multimediale Équinoxe propone un laboratorio creativo in cui potrete cimentarvi con il quilling!

Espanol :

La mediateca Équinoxe propone un taller creativo para probar el quilling

