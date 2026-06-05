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Atelier (ré)Créatif avec Mamz’elle Roüge Douchy-Montcorbon

Atelier (ré)Créatif avec Mamz’elle Roüge Douchy-Montcorbon

Atelier (ré)Créatif avec Mamz’elle Roüge Douchy-Montcorbon mercredi 17 juin 2026.

Ville : 45220 Douchy-Montcorbon

Département : Loiret

Début : mercredi 17 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 17 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Douchy-Montcorbon

Atelier (ré)Créatif avec Mamz’elle Roüge

Douchy-Montcorbon Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-17 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :
2026-06-17

Animés par Mamz’elle Roüge, Dessinatrice, Bricoleuse graphique et Fileuse-de-rêves…
COLORIAGE, DESSINAGE ET TAMPONAGE
FRESQUE PARTICIPATIVE autour du Vilain Petit Mouton
Animés par Mamz’elle Roüge, Dessinatrice, Bricoleuse graphique et Fileuse-de-rêves…
COLORIAGE, DESSINAGE ET TAMPONAGE
FRESQUE PARTICIPATIVE autour du Vilain Petit Mouton
Atelier proposé en binôme 1 enfant + 1 accompagnant de coeur (papa-maman, papi-mamie, tatie, cousin, nounou..). Sous le regard avisé de Mamz’elle Roüge qui sera là pour accompagner, échanger, donner des idées aux participants de tous âges.   .

Douchy-Montcorbon 45220 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 9 52 64 32 14 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Hosted by Mamz?elle Roüge, Draughtswoman, Graphic Craftswoman and Fileuse-de-rêves?
COLORING, DRAWING AND STAMPING
PARTICIPATIVE FRESQUE around the Naughty Little Sheep

L’événement Atelier (ré)Créatif avec Mamz’elle Roüge Douchy-Montcorbon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-31 par OT 3CBO

À voir aussi à Douchy-Montcorbon (Loiret)