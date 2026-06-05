Douchy-Montcorbon

Atelier (ré)Créatif avec Mamz’elle Roüge

Douchy-Montcorbon Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-17 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :

2026-06-17

Animés par Mamz’elle Roüge, Dessinatrice, Bricoleuse graphique et Fileuse-de-rêves…

COLORIAGE, DESSINAGE ET TAMPONAGE

FRESQUE PARTICIPATIVE autour du Vilain Petit Mouton

Animés par Mamz’elle Roüge, Dessinatrice, Bricoleuse graphique et Fileuse-de-rêves…

COLORIAGE, DESSINAGE ET TAMPONAGE

FRESQUE PARTICIPATIVE autour du Vilain Petit Mouton

Atelier proposé en binôme 1 enfant + 1 accompagnant de coeur (papa-maman, papi-mamie, tatie, cousin, nounou..). Sous le regard avisé de Mamz’elle Roüge qui sera là pour accompagner, échanger, donner des idées aux participants de tous âges. .

Douchy-Montcorbon 45220 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 9 52 64 32 14

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English :

Hosted by Mamz?elle Roüge, Draughtswoman, Graphic Craftswoman and Fileuse-de-rêves?

COLORING, DRAWING AND STAMPING

PARTICIPATIVE FRESQUE around the Naughty Little Sheep

L’événement Atelier (ré)Créatif avec Mamz’elle Roüge Douchy-Montcorbon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-31 par OT 3CBO