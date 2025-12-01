Atelier (ré)créatif et foral LOURDES Lourdes
Samedi 20 décembre, 14h30
Plongez dans la magie de Noël avec Kelly, passionnée d’art floral, pour créer votre couronne de porte de Noël.
Kelly est une créatrice florale et productrice de fleurs installée à Estaing, dans le Val d’Azun. Tous les végétaux utilisés durant l’atelier sont des produits locaux, qui viennent de sa ferme.
Adulte
Sur inscription 05 62 94 99 94
LOURDES 22 Place du Champ Commun Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 94 99 94
English :
(Re)creative and foral workshop
Saturday, December 20, 2:30 pm
Dive into the magic of Christmas with floral artist Kelly, to create your own Christmas door wreath.
Kelly is a floral designer and producer based in Estaing, in the Val d?Azun. All the plants used during the workshop are local products from her farm.
Adult
Registration 05 62 94 99 94
