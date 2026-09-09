Atelier robotique Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand
mardi 27 octobre 2026 · Bibliothèque · Jumilhac-le-Grand
Informations pratiques
Jumilhac-le-Grand
Atelier robotique
Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-27 14:30:00
fin : 2026-10-27
Date(s) :
2026-10-27
Cette animation permet de démystifier ce qu’est un robot, d’en apprendre plus sur son fonctionnement pour comprendre comment fonctionnent les machines qui nous entourent. Avec Récréasciences Limoges. À partir de 7 ans. Gratuit. Sur inscription.
Cette animation permet de démystifier ce qu’est un robot, d’en apprendre plus sur son fonctionnement pour comprendre comment fonctionnent les machines qui nous entourent. Avec Récréasciences Limoges. À partir de 7 ans. Gratuit. Sur inscription. .
Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 52 07 34
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English : Atelier robotique
This workshop helps demystify what a robot is and teaches participants more about how robots work, helping them understand the machines that surround us. Presented by R%E9cr%E9asciences Limoges. %C0 Ages 7 and up. Free. Registration required.
L’événement Atelier robotique Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-09 par Isle-Auvézère
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