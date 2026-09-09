Atelier robotique Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand

Informations pratiques

Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier robotique

Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-27 14:30:00

fin : 2026-10-27

Date(s) :

2026-10-27

Cette animation permet de démystifier ce qu’est un robot, d’en apprendre plus sur son fonctionnement pour comprendre comment fonctionnent les machines qui nous entourent. Avec Récréasciences Limoges. À partir de 7 ans. Gratuit. Sur inscription.

Cette animation permet de démystifier ce qu’est un robot, d’en apprendre plus sur son fonctionnement pour comprendre comment fonctionnent les machines qui nous entourent. Avec Récréasciences Limoges. À partir de 7 ans. Gratuit. Sur inscription. .

Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 52 07 34

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Atelier robotique

This workshop helps demystify what a robot is and teaches participants more about how robots work, helping them understand the machines that surround us. Presented by R%E9cr%E9asciences Limoges. %C0 Ages 7 and up. Free. Registration required.

L’événement Atelier robotique Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-09 par Isle-Auvézère