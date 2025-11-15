ATELIER SCRAPBOOKING ADULTES FOYER RURAL Grenade

ATELIER SCRAPBOOKING ADULTES

FOYER RURAL 26A Rue Victor Hugo Grenade Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 35 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2026-04-07

fin : 2026-04-07

2026-04-07

Plongez dans l’univers fascinant du scrapbooking avec le Foyer Rural de Grenade.

La Scrapbooking c’est une activité manuelle qui regroupe plusieurs techniques, le dessin, la peinture (aquarelle, acrylique, technique mixte), le tamponnage, le collage, la récupération, etc.. Le but étant de combiner photographies, journaling et décorations pour créer des albums, des cartes ou des objets décoratifs uniques. C’est l’occasion de laisser libre cours à votre imagination tout en donnant vie à des moments importants. 35 .

FOYER RURAL 26A Rue Victor Hugo Grenade 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 69 65 foyerruralgrenade@gmail.com

