Atelier Scrapbooking Création – Manufactory Le Havre, 22 mai 2025 14:00, Le Havre.

Seine-Maritime

Atelier Scrapbooking Création Manufactory 115 Rue Richelieu Le Havre Seine-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-22 14:00:00

fin : 2025-05-22 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-22

Manufactory vous propose un atelier Scrapbooking où vous pourrez laisser libre cours à votre imagination et créer des œuvres uniques qui captureront vos plus beaux souvenirs !

Pour les adultes Durée 2h

Réservation obligatoire, nombre de places limité

Manufactory 115 Rue Richelieu

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 13 69 97 manufactory@orange.fr

English : Atelier Scrapbooking Création

Manufactory offers a Scrapbooking workshop where you can give free rein to your imagination and create unique works that will capture your fondest memories!

For adults Duration: 2 hours

Reservations required, number of places limited

German :

Manufactory bietet Ihnen einen Scrapbooking-Workshop an, in dem Sie Ihrer Fantasie freien Lauf lassen und einzigartige Werke schaffen können, die Ihre schönsten Erinnerungen festhalten werden!

Für Erwachsene Dauer: 2 Stunden

Reservierung erforderlich, begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen

Italiano :

Manufactory offre un workshop di Scrapbooking in cui potrete dare libero sfogo alla vostra immaginazione e creare opere uniche che cattureranno i vostri ricordi più belli!

Per adulti Durata: 2 ore

Prenotazione obbligatoria, numero di posti limitato

Espanol :

Manufactory ofrece un taller de Scrapbooking en el que podrás dar rienda suelta a tu imaginación y crear obras únicas que plasmarán tus mejores recuerdos

Para adultos Duración: 2 horas

Imprescindible reservar, plazas limitadas

