Atelier Scrapbooking Création – Manufactory Le Havre, 22 mai 2025 14:00, Le Havre.
Seine-Maritime
Atelier Scrapbooking Création Manufactory 115 Rue Richelieu Le Havre Seine-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-22 14:00:00
fin : 2025-05-22 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-22
Manufactory vous propose un atelier Scrapbooking où vous pourrez laisser libre cours à votre imagination et créer des œuvres uniques qui captureront vos plus beaux souvenirs !
Pour les adultes Durée 2h
Réservation obligatoire, nombre de places limité
Manufactory 115 Rue Richelieu
Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 13 69 97 manufactory@orange.fr
English : Atelier Scrapbooking Création
Manufactory offers a Scrapbooking workshop where you can give free rein to your imagination and create unique works that will capture your fondest memories!
For adults Duration: 2 hours
Reservations required, number of places limited
German :
Manufactory bietet Ihnen einen Scrapbooking-Workshop an, in dem Sie Ihrer Fantasie freien Lauf lassen und einzigartige Werke schaffen können, die Ihre schönsten Erinnerungen festhalten werden!
Für Erwachsene Dauer: 2 Stunden
Reservierung erforderlich, begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen
Italiano :
Manufactory offre un workshop di Scrapbooking in cui potrete dare libero sfogo alla vostra immaginazione e creare opere uniche che cattureranno i vostri ricordi più belli!
Per adulti Durata: 2 ore
Prenotazione obbligatoria, numero di posti limitato
Espanol :
Manufactory ofrece un taller de Scrapbooking en el que podrás dar rienda suelta a tu imaginación y crear obras únicas que plasmarán tus mejores recuerdos
Para adultos Duración: 2 horas
Imprescindible reservar, plazas limitadas
