ATELIER SCRAPBOOKING Saint-Étienne-Vallée-Française

ATELIER SCRAPBOOKING

Local du foyer rural Saint-Étienne-Vallée-Française Lozère

Tarif : – – 15 EUR

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-13

fin : 2025-09-13

Date(s) :

2025-09-13 2025-10-01 2025-10-11 2025-11-08 2025-11-19 2025-12-13

Venez réaliser des petits projets créatifs avec le scrapbooking ! 6 personnes maximum. Inscription conseillée. Ateliers ouvert aux adultes et enfants. Possibilité de s’inscrire par trimestre ou de participer ponctuellement.

Tarifs Adultes 20 € par trimestre ou 5 € par séance / Enfants 15 € par trimestre ou 3 € par séance + adhésion au foyer rural. .

Local du foyer rural Saint-Étienne-Vallée-Française 48330 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 60 37 04 04 foyer.rural.leginestel48330@gmail.com

English :

Come and make small creative projects with scrapbooking! 6 people maximum. Registration recommended. Workshops open to adults and children. Registration by trimester or one-off participation possible.

German :

Kommen Sie und machen Sie kleine kreative Projekte mit dem Scrapbooking! maximal 6 Personen. Eine Anmeldung wird empfohlen. Workshops offen für Erwachsene und Kinder. Möglichkeit, sich für ein Quartal anzumelden oder punktuell teilzunehmen.

Italiano :

Venite a creare piccoli progetti creativi con lo scrapbooking! massimo 6 persone. È consigliata la registrazione. Laboratori aperti ad adulti e bambini. Iscrizione a trimestre o su base individuale.

Espanol :

¡Ven a crear pequeños proyectos creativos utilizando el scrapbooking! máximo 6 personas. Se recomienda inscribirse. Talleres abiertos a adultos y niños. Inscripciones por trimestres o puntuales.

