Atelier scrapbooking Saint-Loup-Lamairé samedi 22 novembre 2025.

Début : 2025-11-22
fin : 2025-11-22

La Médi@-tech, en partenariat avecle Granit, propose un atelier scrapbooking de 10 h à 12 h ou de 15 h à 17 h, à l’espace partagé le Granit, boulevard Voltaire, à Saint-Loup-Lamairé. Choississez votre créneau et inscrivez-vous auprès de Marie-Laure au Granit au 05 49 63 60 07, avant le 18 novembre. Atelier gratuit, pour enfants et adultes.   .

4 Boulevard Voltaire Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 63 60 07 

