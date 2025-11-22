Atelier scrapbooking Saint-Loup-Lamairé
Atelier scrapbooking Saint-Loup-Lamairé samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Atelier scrapbooking
La Médi@-tech, en partenariat avecle Granit, propose un atelier scrapbooking de 10 h à 12 h ou de 15 h à 17 h, à l’espace partagé le Granit, boulevard Voltaire, à Saint-Loup-Lamairé. Choississez votre créneau et inscrivez-vous auprès de Marie-Laure au Granit au 05 49 63 60 07, avant le 18 novembre. Atelier gratuit, pour enfants et adultes. .
