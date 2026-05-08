Atelier Seniors : voyage sonore AASE Saint-Astier
jeudi 8 octobre 2026 · AASE · Saint-Astier
Informations pratiques
Saint-Astier
Atelier Seniors : voyage sonore
AASE 45 rue Victor Hugo Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-08 15:30:00
fin : 2026-10-08
Date(s) :
2026-10-08
Ateliers prévention santé séniors
Voyage sonore, accessible à tous les plus de 60 ans.
4 €/atelier, sur inscription.
14h15 – 15h30, AASE St Astier 05 53 54 02 40
Ateliers prévention santé séniors
Voyage sonore, accessible à tous les plus de 60 ans.
4 €/atelier, sur inscription.
14h15 – 15h30, AASE St Astier 05 53 54 02 40 .
AASE 45 rue Victor Hugo Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 54 02 40
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Atelier Seniors : voyage sonore
Health Prevention Workshops for Seniors
A sound journey, open to everyone over 60.
4 € per workshop; registration required.
2:15–3:30 p.m., AASE St. Astier 05 53 54 02 40
L’événement Atelier Seniors : voyage sonore Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord
À voir aussi à Saint-Astier (Dordogne)
- Marché de Saint-Astier Saint-Astier 17 septembre 2026
- Atelier Seniors voyage sonore AASE Saint-Astier 17 septembre 2026
- Festival “Play it again !” Cinéma La Fabrique Saint-Astier 17 septembre 2026
- Présentation de la saison culturelle rue Amiral Courbet Saint-Astier 18 septembre 2026
- Vide-grenier Saint-Astier 20 septembre 2026