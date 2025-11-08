ATELIER SOPHROLOGIE & DÉGUSTATION

Chemin des Gorges Colombières-sur-Orb Hérault

Tarif : – – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-08

fin : 2025-11-08

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Virginie Rossi propose un atelier bien-être mêlant sophrologie et dégustation. À partir de 16 ans, sur réservation

Virginie Rossi vous invite à un atelier bien-être associant sophrologie et dégustation. Une expérience sensorielle et apaisante, accessible dès 16 ans. Places limitées, sur réservation recommandée. .

Chemin des Gorges Colombières-sur-Orb 34390 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 48 26 00 85 bonjour@librairielarbreapalabres.fr

English :

Round table: gender stereotypes, childhood and education… Where do we stand?

Anabelle Anglais, educator and psychotherapist, invites you to reflect together on a social issue: gender in education

German :

Podiumsdiskussion: Geschlechterstereotypen, Kindheit und Bildung… Wo stehen wir?

Anabelle Anglais, Erzieherin und Psychotherapeutin, schlägt Ihnen vor, gemeinsam über ein gesellschaftliches Thema nachzudenken: das Geschlecht in der Erziehung

Italiano :

Virginie Rossi propone un laboratorio di benessere che combina terapia di rilassamento e degustazione di vini. Da 16 anni, su prenotazione

Espanol :

Mesa redonda: estereotipos de género, infancia y educación… ¿En qué punto nos encontramos?

Anabelle Anglais, pedagoga y psicoterapeuta, le invita a reflexionar juntos sobre una cuestión social: el género en la educación

L’événement ATELIER SOPHROLOGIE & DÉGUSTATION Colombières-sur-Orb a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC