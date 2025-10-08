Atelier « Stop-Motion » Paray-le-Monial

Atelier « Stop-Motion » Paray-le-Monial mercredi 8 octobre 2025.

Atelier « Stop-Motion »

Bibliothèque Municipale Paray-le-Monial Saône-et-Loire

Début : 2025-10-08 14:30:00
Dans le cadre du Festival des Cultures numériques en Saône-et-Loire « Sans décoder », un atelier « Stop-Motion » est proposé aux enfants à partir de 9 ans.
Viens créer une petite vidéo d’animation. Pour cela, il faudra d’abord composer ta scène, photographier et petit à petit déplacer le papier découpé. Ta création prend alors vie !
Attention, places limitée.   .

Bibliothèque Municipale Paray-le-Monial 71600 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 85 88 80 27  bibliotheque@mairie-paraylemonial.fr

