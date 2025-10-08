Atelier « Stop-Motion » Paray-le-Monial
Atelier « Stop-Motion » Paray-le-Monial mercredi 8 octobre 2025.
Atelier « Stop-Motion »
Bibliothèque Municipale Paray-le-Monial Saône-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-08 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-08
Date(s) :
2025-10-08
Dans le cadre du Festival des Cultures numériques en Saône-et-Loire « Sans décoder », un atelier « Stop-Motion » est proposé aux enfants à partir de 9 ans.
Viens créer une petite vidéo d’animation. Pour cela, il faudra d’abord composer ta scène, photographier et petit à petit déplacer le papier découpé. Ta création prend alors vie !
Attention, places limitée. .
Bibliothèque Municipale Paray-le-Monial 71600 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 85 88 80 27 bibliotheque@mairie-paraylemonial.fr
English : Atelier « Stop-Motion »
German : Atelier « Stop-Motion »
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Atelier « Stop-Motion » Paray-le-Monial a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par PARAY-LE-MONIAL │ OT de Paray-le-Monial | Cat.I