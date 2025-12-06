Atelier sur les territoires vivants La Corderie Royale Rochefort

La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Venez participer à un atelier vous invitant à compléter une fresque collective imaginée par l’artiste Cédric Bregnard.

La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 66 00 mediathequerochefort@agglo-rochefortocean.fr

English : Workshop on living territories

Come and take part in a workshop inviting you to complete a collective mural designed by artist Cédric Bregnard.

German : Workshop zu lebendigen Gebieten

Nehmen Sie an einem Workshop teil, bei dem Sie ein gemeinschaftliches Wandbild des Künstlers Cédric Bregnard fertigstellen können.

Italiano :

Partecipate a un laboratorio che vi invita a completare un affresco collettivo progettato dall’artista Cédric Bregnard.

Espanol :

Venga a participar en un taller en el que se le invita a completar un fresco colectivo diseñado por el artista Cédric Bregnard.

