Atelier sur les territoires vivants La Corderie Royale Rochefort
Atelier sur les territoires vivants La Corderie Royale Rochefort samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Atelier sur les territoires vivants
La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 17:00:00
2025-12-06
Venez participer à un atelier vous invitant à compléter une fresque collective imaginée par l’artiste Cédric Bregnard.
La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 66 00 mediathequerochefort@agglo-rochefortocean.fr
English : Workshop on living territories
Come and take part in a workshop inviting you to complete a collective mural designed by artist Cédric Bregnard.
German : Workshop zu lebendigen Gebieten
Nehmen Sie an einem Workshop teil, bei dem Sie ein gemeinschaftliches Wandbild des Künstlers Cédric Bregnard fertigstellen können.
Italiano :
Partecipate a un laboratorio che vi invita a completare un affresco collettivo progettato dall’artista Cédric Bregnard.
Espanol :
Venga a participar en un taller en el que se le invita a completar un fresco colectivo diseñado por el artista Cédric Bregnard.
