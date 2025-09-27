Atelier Suspension Macramé L’Odyssée végétale Vichy

Atelier Suspension Macramé L’Odyssée végétale Vichy samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Atelier Suspension Macramé

L’Odyssée végétale 8 rue du Président Wilson Vichy Allier

Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50 EUR

Date :

Début : 2025-09-27 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

Venez apprendre à réaliser vos propres macramés. Solutions aussi esthétiques que pratiques pour suspendre vos plantes !



Une fois votre suspension réalisée vous pourrez choisir un pot et une plante assortie parmi une sélection.

.

L’Odyssée végétale 8 rue du Président Wilson Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 44 41 40 43 lodyssee.vegetale@gmail.com

English :

Come and learn how to make your own macramé. Aesthetic and practical solutions for hanging plants!



Once you’ve made your suspension, you’ll be able to choose a pot and matching plant from a selection.

German :

Lernen Sie, wie Sie Ihre eigenen Makramees herstellen können. Ebenso ästhetische wie praktische Lösungen zum Aufhängen Ihrer Pflanzen!



Sobald Sie Ihre Hängeampel hergestellt haben, können Sie einen Topf und eine passende Pflanze aus einer Auswahl auswählen.

Italiano :

Venite a imparare a realizzare il vostro macramè. Sono tanto belli quanto pratici per appendere le piante!



Una volta realizzati gli appendini, potrete scegliere un vaso e una pianta abbinata da una selezione.

Espanol :

Ven y aprende a hacer tus propios macramé. ¡Son tan atractivos como prácticos para colgar tus plantas!



Una vez que hayas hecho tus colgadores, podrás elegir una maceta y una planta a juego entre una selección.

