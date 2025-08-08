Atelier Tatakizomé et haïkus Châteaudun
Atelier Tatakizomé et haïkus
2025-08-08 14:30:00
2025-08-08 16:30:00
Venez découvrir l’art japonais du tatakizomé et du haïku lors de notre atelier créatif au château de Châteaudun. Dans une atmosphère calme et inspirante, vous serez guidé pas à pas dans la réalisation de cartes postales uniques, mêlant teinture végétale et poésie.
Après une cueillette de plantes dans le jardin, où vous apprendrez et découvrirez les plantes à utiliser pour créer des imprimés végétaux, une introduction au tatakizomé vous permettra de découvrir cette technique traditionnelle japonaise de teinture par pression, qui donnera à vos créations des motifs colorés et délicats. Ensuite, pour ajouter une touche poétique à votre oeuvre, vous aurez l’occasion de composer un haïku, cette forme de poésie japonaise en trois vers. Chaque participant repartira avec sa carte postale personnalisée. 9 .
Château de Châteaudun Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 94 02 90 chateau.chateaudun@monuments-nationaux.fr
English :
Come and discover the Japanese art of tatakizomé and haiku at our creative workshop at the Château de Châteaudun. In a calm and inspiring atmosphere, you’ll be guided step by step in the creation of unique postcards, combining vegetable dyes and poetry.
German :
Entdecken Sie die japanische Kunst des Tatakizome und des Haiku bei unserem Kreativ-Workshop im Schloss von Châteaudun. In einer ruhigen und inspirierenden Atmosphäre werden Sie Schritt für Schritt bei der Herstellung einzigartiger Postkarten angeleitet, die Pflanzenfarben und Poesie miteinander verbinden.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire l’arte giapponese del tatakizomé e dell’haiku nel nostro laboratorio creativo al Castello di Châteaudun. In un’atmosfera tranquilla e stimolante, sarete guidati passo dopo passo nella creazione di cartoline uniche, combinando tinture vegetali e poesia.
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir el arte japonés del tatakizomé y el haiku en nuestro taller creativo del Château de Châteaudun. En un ambiente tranquilo e inspirador, le guiaremos paso a paso en la creación de postales únicas, combinando tintes vegetales y poesía.
