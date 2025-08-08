Atelier Tatakizomé et haïkus Châteaudun

Venez découvrir l’art japonais du tatakizomé et du haïku lors de notre atelier créatif au château de Châteaudun. Dans une atmosphère calme et inspirante, vous serez guidé pas à pas dans la réalisation de cartes postales uniques, mêlant teinture végétale et poésie.

Après une cueillette de plantes dans le jardin, où vous apprendrez et découvrirez les plantes à utiliser pour créer des imprimés végétaux, une introduction au tatakizomé vous permettra de découvrir cette technique traditionnelle japonaise de teinture par pression, qui donnera à vos créations des motifs colorés et délicats. Ensuite, pour ajouter une touche poétique à votre oeuvre, vous aurez l’occasion de composer un haïku, cette forme de poésie japonaise en trois vers. Chaque participant repartira avec sa carte postale personnalisée. 9 .

English :

Come and discover the Japanese art of tatakizomé and haiku at our creative workshop at the Château de Châteaudun. In a calm and inspiring atmosphere, you’ll be guided step by step in the creation of unique postcards, combining vegetable dyes and poetry.

German :

Entdecken Sie die japanische Kunst des Tatakizome und des Haiku bei unserem Kreativ-Workshop im Schloss von Châteaudun. In einer ruhigen und inspirierenden Atmosphäre werden Sie Schritt für Schritt bei der Herstellung einzigartiger Postkarten angeleitet, die Pflanzenfarben und Poesie miteinander verbinden.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire l’arte giapponese del tatakizomé e dell’haiku nel nostro laboratorio creativo al Castello di Châteaudun. In un’atmosfera tranquilla e stimolante, sarete guidati passo dopo passo nella creazione di cartoline uniche, combinando tinture vegetali e poesia.

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir el arte japonés del tatakizomé y el haiku en nuestro taller creativo del Château de Châteaudun. En un ambiente tranquilo e inspirador, le guiaremos paso a paso en la creación de postales únicas, combinando tintes vegetales y poesía.

