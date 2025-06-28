Atelier « Terre » Journées du Patrimoine de Pays Sommières 28 juin 2025 07:00

Gard

Atelier « Terre » Journées du Patrimoine de Pays Lieu communiqué lors de la réservation Sommières Gard

Début : 2025-06-28

fin : 2025-06-29

2025-06-28

2025-06-29

Le service patrimoine de la Ville de Sommières et une potière de la cité proposent un atelier d’initiation au travail de la terre pendant lequel chacun des participants peut s’initier à cette pratique ancestrale.

Lieu communiqué lors de la réservation

Sommières 30250 Gard Occitanie +33 4 66 51 19 71 patrimoine@sommieres.fr

English :

Sommières’ heritage department and a local potter offer an introductory workshop in clay, during which participants can learn about this ancestral practice.

German :

Die Abteilung für Kulturerbe der Stadt Sommières und eine Töpferin der Stadt bieten einen Workshop zur Einführung in die Tonbearbeitung an, bei dem jeder Teilnehmer in diese uralte Praxis eingeführt werden kann.

Italiano :

Il dipartimento del patrimonio di Sommières e un vasaio locale propongono un laboratorio introduttivo all’argilla, per dare ai partecipanti la possibilità di cimentarsi in questo mestiere antico.

Espanol :

El departamento de patrimonio de Sommières y un alfarero local ofrecen un taller de iniciación a la arcilla para que los participantes puedan probar este antiguo oficio.

