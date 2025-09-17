Atelier textile à la Fondation Martell Fondation d’Entreprise Martell Cognac

Atelier textile à la Fondation Martell Fondation d’Entreprise Martell Cognac mercredi 17 septembre 2025.

Atelier textile à la Fondation Martell

Fondation d’Entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell Cognac Charente

Tarif : 45 – 45 – 45 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-17 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-17 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-17

Nouveauté après le verre et le bois, la Fondation vous donne accès à un nouvel atelier dédié au textile !

.

Fondation d’Entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 36 33 51 elodie@tinysphere.fr

English :

After glass and wood, the Foundation is now offering a new workshop dedicated to textiles!

German :

Neu nach Glas und Holz: Die Stiftung ermöglicht Ihnen den Zugang zu einem neuen Workshop, der dem Thema Textilien gewidmet ist!

Italiano :

Dopo il vetro e il legno, la Fondazione vi dà accesso a un nuovo laboratorio dedicato ai tessuti!

Espanol :

Después del vidrio y la madera, la Fundación pone a su disposición un nuevo taller dedicado al textil

L’événement Atelier textile à la Fondation Martell Cognac a été mis à jour le 2025-09-04 par Destination Cognac