Atelier théâtre d’ombres avec le Lab mobile Médiathèque Edmond Rostand Paris samedi 28 mars 2026.
Viens fabriquer ton propre théâtre d’ombres et fais vivre tes personnages grâce à la lumière ! Crée tes décors, imagine tes histoires et repars avec ton théâtre pour continuer le spectacle à la maison.
Les enfants entre 6 et 7 ans doivent être accompagnés.
Le Lab mobile pose ses valises à la médiathèque Edmond Rostand pour un atelier créatif : théâtre d’ombres !
Le samedi 28 mars 2026
de 15h00 à 16h30
gratuit Public enfants. A partir de 8 ans. Jusqu’à 11 ans.
Médiathèque Edmond Rostand 11 rue Nicolas Chuquet 75017 Paris
+33148880717 mediatheque.edmond-rostand@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/mediatheque.edmond.rostand/?locale=fr_FR https://www.facebook.com/mediatheque.edmond.rostand/?locale=fr_FR
