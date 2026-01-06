Atelier tissage gallo-romain Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain Saint-Cybardeaux
Atelier tissage gallo-romain Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain Saint-Cybardeaux jeudi 12 février 2026.
Atelier tissage gallo-romain
Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-12 15:00:00
fin : 2026-02-12 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-12
Jeudi 12 février à 15h atelier tissage gaulois (à partir de 7 ans), durée 1h30
.
Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 26 19
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Thursday, February 12, 3pm Gallic weaving workshop (ages 7 and up), duration 1h30
L’événement Atelier tissage gallo-romain Saint-Cybardeaux a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par Office de Tourisme du Rouillacais