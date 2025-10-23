Atelier tissage gaulois Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain Saint-Cybardeaux

Atelier tissage gaulois Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain Saint-Cybardeaux jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

Atelier tissage gaulois

Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-23 10:30:00

fin : 2025-10-23 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-23

Jeudi 23 octobre Atelier tissage gaulois, animation enfants de 7 à 13 ans, à 10h30. Durée 1h30. Les enfants fabriqueront un bracelet en laine sur un métier à tisser. Tarif 3€. Sur réservation www.eigr-bouchauds.fr

.

Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 26 19

English :

Thursday October 23: Gallic weaving workshop, for children aged 7 to 13, at 10:30 am. Duration 1h30. Children will make a woollen bracelet on a loom. Price: 3? Reservations required www.eigr-bouchauds.fr

German :

Donnerstag, 23. Oktober: Gallischer Webworkshop, Animation für Kinder von 7 bis 13 Jahren, um 10:30 Uhr. Dauer: 1,5 Stunden. Die Kinder stellen auf einem Webstuhl ein Armband aus Wolle her. Preis: 3 Euro. Nur mit Reservierung www.eigr-bouchauds.fr

Italiano :

Giovedì 23 ottobre: laboratorio di tessitura gallica, per bambini dai 7 ai 13 anni, alle 10.30. Durata 1h30. I bambini realizzeranno un braccialetto di lana su un telaio. Prezzo: 3 euro. Prenotazione obbligatoria www.eigr-bouchauds.fr

Espanol :

Jueves 23 de octubre: Taller de tejido galo, para niños de 7 a 13 años, a las 10.30 h. Duración 1h30. Los niños confeccionarán una pulsera de lana en telar. Precio: 3 euros. Es necesario reservar www.eigr-bouchauds.fr

L’événement Atelier tissage gaulois Saint-Cybardeaux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par Office de Tourisme du Rouillacais